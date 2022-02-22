R&B singer H.E.R. performing at White River State Park in May

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — R&B singer H.E.R. has announced another leg of her "Back of My Mind" tour, which includes a stop in Indianapolis.

The Grammy and Oscar winner will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, May 1. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

H.E.R. will also join Coldplay on the band's "Music of the Spheres" world tour, but the closest show to Indy is in Chicago on May 28 and 29.

In 2021, the singer, which is pronounced "her" and stands for "having everything revealed," won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from the film "Judas and the Black Messiah."

H.E.R. is nominated for eight Grammys at the upcoming ceremony, rescheduled for April 3, including Album of the Year ("Back of My Mind") and Song of the Year ("Fight for You").