Showrunners announced for HBO prequel series to Stephen King's 'It'

MAINE, USA — Fans of Stephen King's "It" have been waiting for further announcements on the prequel series since it was first announced in March. Now, the prequel has declared its showrunners.

Brad Caleb Kane and Jason Fuchs will serve as co-showrunners for the prequel series, currently known as "Welcome to Derry," according to Variety.

The success of "It: Chapter One" and "It: Chapter Two," released in 2017 and 2019, is often credited with helping draw renewed interest to film and television adaptations of the Maine author's work. Together, the movies made more than a billion dollars at the box office.

"Welcome to Derry" is being produced for the streaming service HBO Max. Fuchs served as a co-producer on "It: Chapter Two."

"It" is one of King's most popular works, released in 1986. Here's the book summary from his website:

"A promise made twenty-eight years ago calls seven adults to reunite in Derry, Maine, where as teenagers they battled an evil creature that preyed on the city's children. Unsure that their Losers Club had vanquished the creature all those years ago, the seven had vowed to return to Derry if IT should ever reappear. Now, children are being murdered again and their repressed memories of that summer return as they prepare to do battle with the monster lurking in Derry's sewers once more."

Before the most recent films, "It" was previously adapted into a TV miniseries in 1990 starring Tim Curry as Pennywise the clown.

