Hank Williams Jr. to perform at Ruoff Music Center in June

Tickets for the June 17 show go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Genre-defying singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr. announced a 15-city tour Tuesday morning, which includes a stop in central Indiana.

The 73-year-old performer will be at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, June 17. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show ("Wagon Wheel," "Sweet Amarillo") will open each show on the tour.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous story on purchasing concert tickets.)

Williams released his debut album in 1964 and has since sold 70 million albums worldwide.

He has had 10 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs, including "Mind Your Own Business," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Honky Tonkin'," and "All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)."

In 2022, Williams released his 58th studio album, titled "Rich White Honky Tonk Blues."