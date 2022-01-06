HAIM coming to White River State Park in June 2022

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sister pop-rock band HAIM is coming to Indianapolis.

The Grammy-nominated trio is performing at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Singer-songwriter SASAMI will be the opener for the 27-date tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Click here to see presale options through the band, Live Nation and Spotify.

HAIM, comprised of sisters Alana, Este, and Danielle, is going on tour to promote its third album, titled "Women in Music Pt. III," which was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.