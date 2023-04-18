Greta Van Fleet to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September

Tickets for the Sept. 22 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock band Greta Van Fleet announced a 37-city world tour, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Sept. 22. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Rock band Surf Curse ("Freaks," "Disco") will open the Indianapolis show.

Greta Van Fleet, comprised of Danny Wagner, Jake Kiszka, Sam Kiszka and Josh Kiszka, formed in 2012 and has since sold more than 3.5 million records worldwide.

The band's third album, "Starcatcher," is scheduled to be released July 21, with the album's lead single, "Meeting the Master," now available to stream.

Greta Van Fleet has had five songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock chart: "Highway Tune," "My Way, Soon," "Safari Song," "When the Curtain Falls" and "You're the One."