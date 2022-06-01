Shows announced for Greenwood Park Mall Summer Concert Series

Free public concerts will take place Thursdays from June 2 through July 21 at the mall's outdoor fountain.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers in central Indiana are getting another opportunity to check out free entertainment this summer with the Greenwood Park Mall Summer Concert Series.

The series kicks off Thursday, June 2 and will continue on Thursdays through July 21. Acts are scheduled to perform 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The concert series will highlight local artists from a variety of genres, including classic rock, pop and country.

Here is the full lineup:

June 2: Crush

June 9: Toy Factory

June 16: The Woomblies Rock Orchestra

June 23: Jambox

June 30: Tastes Like Chicken (Give Back Night for Simon Youth Foundation) Soft drinks, water and fresh popcorn will be available for a donation from the students at Clark-Pleasant Academy

July 7: Blue River Band

July 14: Five After Midnight

July 21: Revery

The concerts are free to the public and will take place at the mall's outdoor fountain, near entrance 3, next to Bar Louie.

Drinks will be available to purchase, and concert-goers are encouraged to take blankets and chairs for seating.