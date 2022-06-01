Shows announced for Greenwood Park Mall Summer Concert Series

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers in central Indiana are getting another opportunity to check out free entertainment this summer with the Greenwood Park Mall Summer Concert Series.
The series kicks off Thursday, June 2 and will continue on Thursdays through July 21. Acts are scheduled to perform 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The concert series will highlight local artists from a variety of genres, including classic rock, pop and country.
Here is the full lineup:
- June 2: Crush
- June 9: Toy Factory
- June 16: The Woomblies Rock Orchestra
- June 23: Jambox
- June 30: Tastes Like Chicken (Give Back Night for Simon Youth Foundation) Soft drinks, water and fresh popcorn will be available for a donation from the students at Clark-Pleasant Academy
- July 7: Blue River Band
- July 14: Five After Midnight
- July 21: Revery
The concerts are free to the public and will take place at the mall's outdoor fountain, near entrance 3, next to Bar Louie.
Drinks will be available to purchase, and concert-goers are encouraged to take blankets and chairs for seating.
"We're delighted to bring back this beloved community event to Greenwood Park Mall," said Tiffani Adkins, the director of marketing and business development at Greenwood Park Mall. "Our outdoor fountain is the perfect spot for a free public concert. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with these popular bands and surrounding businesses to provide a unique experience for our loyal shoppers and neighbors."