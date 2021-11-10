Graham Nash performing in Brown County in March

Tickets go on sale Friday for "Graham Nash: An Intimate Evening of Songs & Stories."

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash is coming to the Brown County Music Center on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The performance is part of Nash's tour "Graham Nash: An Intimate Evening of Songs & Stories."

Nash's body of work began with his contributions to the Hollies between 1964 and 1968, including “Stop Stop Stop,” “On A Carousel” and “Carrie Anne.”

During his 20 months with Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young), Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady Of the Island,” highlighted the group's 1969 album.

On CSNY’s 1970 album Déjà Vu, Nash’s “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” became classics.

He has enjoyed an extensive solo career since those days, and penned an autobiography that made the New York Times Best Sellers list in 2013.

In addition to his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash is also an internationally renowned photographer and visual artist.