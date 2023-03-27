Godsmack, Staind to perform in Noblesville this summer

The longtime rock groups will make a stop in Indiana on Saturday, August 12.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The rock bands Godsmack and Staind have announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour produced by Live Nation, and will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center. The bands will be in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

That stop is being made as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

To date, Godsmack accomplished a staggering 11 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio and have achieved 20 Top 10 hits at the format. They've earned Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001.

Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums; Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2023).

Godsmack is made up of Sully Erna on vocals and guitar, Tony Rombola on guitar, Robbie Merrill on bass, and Shannon Larkin on drums.

Staind was formed in 1995 and has released seven studio albums. It has eight Top 10 singles and sold more than 15 million albums. It’s Been Awhile” spent 20 weeks at Number 1. After a five-year hiatus, Staind reunited in 2019.