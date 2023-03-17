Gladys Knight to headline fundraiser for Madam Walker Legacy Center

Knight will perform at the 2nd annual Legacy Fest on Friday, June 13, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — The “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight will headline a fundraiser for the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Legacy Fest is held on Juneteenth weekend and helps support the organization's year-round programming, which includes entrepreneurship, women’s equity, social justice and arts programming.

This year's theme for the Legacy Ball and Concert is Roaring '20s | The Harlem Renaissance Continues. It will be a black-tie affair.

We are honored to host a musical icon such as Gladys Knight at the Madam Walker Legacy Center,” stated MWLC President Kristian Little Stricklen. “Her successful career in the music business is a great testament to her talent. But as a philanthropist and humanitarian, she also embodies the spirit of our founder, and we’re proud to present her on the stage that Madam Walker built."

The organization said additional Legacy Fest performers and details will be announced soon.