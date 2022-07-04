Gladys Knight to perform in Brown County this summer

Tickets for the July 30 concert go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gladys Knight is coming to Nashville, Indiana, this summer.

The seven-time Grammy winner will perform at the Brown County Music Center Saturday, July 30. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased on the venue's website, through Ticketmaster, at the venue's box office or by calling 812-988-5323.

Knight, along with her brother, Bubba; her sister, Brenda; and her cousins, William and Elenor Guest joined together to form Gladys Knight & The Pips in the early 1950s.

The group had eight songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "Midnight Train to Georgia," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "Every Beat of My Heart" and "If I Were Your Woman."

As a solo artist, Knight released 11 studio albums and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "That's What Friends Are For," alongside Dionne Warwick, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.