'The Voice' winners to perform in Anderson this summer

ANDERSON, Ind. — Girl Named Tom, who won Season 21 of "The Voice," will perform in Anderson this summer.

The sibling trio, who lives in South Bend, is scheduled to perform at the Paramount Theatre, located at 1124 Meridian St., on Thursday, June 23. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased online or by calling the theatre's box office at 765-642-1234. Most seats are between $29 and $39, with limited premium seating available for $79.

Girl Named Tom, comprised of Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Grace, had a four-chair turn in the season premiere of the blind auditions with their cover of "Helplessly Hoping." The group ultimately chose Kelly Clarkson as their coach.

As the first trio to win "The Voice," Girl Named Tom performed covers of "Seven Bridges Road," "Wichita Lineman," "Creep," "Dust in the Wind," "More Hearts Than Mine," "Viva la Vida," "River," "The Chain" and "Baby Now That I've Found You."

Originally from northwest Ohio, the siblings were homeschooled with music being a large part of their curriculum. They eventually enrolled in public school and dreamt of becoming doctors, but when their father was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer, the trio decided to focus on family. They formed their trio in 2019.