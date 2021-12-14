Indiana-based trio Girl Named Tom wins 'The Voice'

The siblings, who live in South Bend, were named Season 21 champions in a live show Tuesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has another "The Voice" champion!

Girl Named Tom, a sibling trio who lives in South Bend, was announced as the winner of Season 21 of the NBC singing competition Tuesday night in front of a live audience.

And the winner of #TheVoice is... pic.twitter.com/UIIqJZC4yv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 15, 2021

Wendy Moten finished second in the competition.

Siblings Bekah, Caleb and Joshua, who are originally from northwest Ohio, were homeschooled with music being a large part of their curriculum. They eventually enrolled in public school and dreamed of becoming doctors, but when their father was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer, the trio decided to focus on family. They formed their trio in 2019.

The group posted a message to its fans on Facebook after Tuesday's finale.

Picked by coach Kelly Clarkson, the group remained on Team Kelly through the Battle and Knockout rounds and have advanced as part of the fan vote in each round en route to the finals.

On the live finals on Monday, Dec. 13, the group performed "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac and "Baby Now That I've Found You" by The Foundations. They sang The Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me" with Clarkson on the live finale Tuesday night.