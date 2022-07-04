Girl Named Tom to perform at Brown County Music Center in March 2023

NASHVILLE, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)
Girl Named Tom, who won Season 21 of "The Voice," will perform in Nashville, Indiana, in March 2023.
The sibling trio, who lives in South Bend, will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Friday, March 17. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 812-988-5323.
Girl Named Tom, comprised of Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Grace, had a four-chair turn in the season premiere of the blind auditions with their cover of "Helplessly Hoping." The group ultimately chose Kelly Clarkson as their coach.
As the first trio to win "The Voice," Girl Named Tom performed covers of "Seven Bridges Road," "Wichita Lineman," "Creep," "Dust in the Wind," "More Hearts Than Mine," "Viva la Vida," "River," "The Chain" and "Baby Now That I've Found You."
Originally from northwest Ohio, the siblings were homeschooled with music being a large part of their curriculum. They eventually enrolled in public school and dreamt of becoming doctors, but when their father was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer, the trio decided to focus on family. They formed their trio in 2019.
Girl Named Tom performed "America the Beautiful" at the 2022 Indy 500 and is currently opening for a cappella group Pentatonix on their holiday tour.