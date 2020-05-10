Ghost Stories event coming to Tibbs Drive-in

People will be able to remain in their cars or socially distanced in lawn chairs for the outdoor, fall tailgating experience on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The popular Ghost Stories event will happen at Tibbs Drive-In instead of Crown Hill Cemetery this year because of the pandemic.

At the new location, people will be able to remain in their cars or socially distanced in lawn chairs for the outdoor, fall tailgating experience on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Hoosier storytellers Celestine Bloomfield, David Matlack, Sally Perkins and Bob Sander will spin spine-tingling tales followed by a family-friendly scary movie on the big screen. When it ends, there will then be a scary movie for the adults.

Schedule of events:

8:00 p.m. - Ghost Stories

9:00 p.m. - “The Addams Family” (1991 film)

11:00 p.m. - “The Ring” (2002 film)

Costumes are encouraged.