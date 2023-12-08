This university is offering a class in Taylor Swift's lyrics

The professor in charge of "Literature: Taylor's Version" authors a blog titled "Swifterature."

GHENT, Belgium — You know all of her songs and their lyrics, now how about some college credit?

Ghent University in Belgium thinks Taylor Swift's lyrics are just as worth studying as her amazing success and broad appeal. The school announced plans to launch a new literature course dedicated to the literary merit of Swift's discography.

The course is called "Literature: Taylor's Version" - a nod to the artist's re-recorded album titles - and will be available to students this fall.

The professor's blog, "Swifterature," compares the pop star's songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift's work to engage with literature "from the medieval period to the Victorian," as well as the work of contemporary authors.

Swift is scheduled to take her massive "Eras Tour" to Europe next May through August, though there are no current dates scheduled in Belgium for a class field trip.

The tour returns to North America in October 2024 with three-night stops planned in Miami, New Orleans and at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Nov. 1-3, 2024. Tickets for that leg of the tour went on sale last week, causing some frantic moments for "Swifties" who earned access to the event's ticket presale and some anxiety for others who were notified they were placed on the waitlist for the opportunity to buy tickets.