George Lopez, Mayan Lopez preview final episodes in 1st season of NBC comedy

Comedian and actor George Lopez said working with his daughter, Mayan, is much more "fun" and "charming" than when he worked with his grandmother in 1981.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Lopez vs Lopez" is wrapping up its first season on NBC, with the finale set to air Tuesday, May 9.

Comedian and actor George Lopez co-stars with his daughter, Mayan Lopez, as fictionalized versions of themselves as George moves in with his estranged daughter after his company goes bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really about the love, the laughter, and the heart and bravery it takes to try and repair relationships that's really important to you and mend fences," Mayan said.

George previously co-created and starred as fictionalized versions of himself in two other sitcoms: "George Lopez," which ran for six seasons on ABC, and "Lopez," running for two seasons on TV Land.

"I joke that it's the most time we've spent together in the last 10 years, but it really is true," Mayan said on going to work every day with her father. "I think it's the partnership that I didn't know that I needed in my life that I'm so grateful every single day that I have it, and that I get to create and make people laugh with one of the best to do it."

"I went to work with my grandmother in 1981, and it was nowhere near as fun or as charming — in the car ride going, in the car ride back, in the eight hours in between. I hated every second of working with my grandmother," George said.

And George's friendships and connections in Hollywood helped the series land guest stars including Rita Moreno, Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg, Melissa Fumero and Justina Machado.

"I would love Bad Bunny, I think [we need] more Latina representation. Pitbull, another one of the Lopezes — Jennifer or Mario," Mayan said on dream guest stars for potential future seasons.

George has hopes of Anthony "Citric" Campos, Don Cheadle, Carlos Santana and Bruce Springsteen joining the comedy in subsequent episodes.