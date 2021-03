The 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will now perform in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 18. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

CINCINNATI — Garth Brooks is rescheduling his upcoming stadium concert in Cincinnati.

The concert has already been rescheduled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country singer was supposed to perform at Paul Brown Stadium on May 16, 2020. All 70,000 tickets sold out in 75 minutes. Later that summer, the date was rescheduled to May 1, 2021.