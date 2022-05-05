HBO announces premiere date of 'Game of Thrones' prequel series in latest trailer

The 10-episode series, which is set 200 years before the events in "Game of Thrones," will debut Sunday, Aug. 21.

LOS ANGELES — Summer is coming?

WarnerMedia announced "House of the Dragon," the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, will debut Sunday, Aug. 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

The 10-episode drama series will be set 200 years before the events in "Game of Thrones," and follow the story of House Targaryen long before Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) reign.

The latest teaser trailer shows Rickard Stark, Corlys Velaryon and Boremund Baratheon kneeling before King Viserys Targaryen and his named heir, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

"Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the iron throne," Princess Rhaenys Velaryon tells a young Rhaenyra in the trailer.

And yes, there will be dragons.

The series is based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel, "Fire & Blood."

"House of the Dragon" stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

In 2019, HBO greenlit production for "House of the Dragon" after reports the network had previously canceled another prequel that was set to star actress Naomi Watts.

"Game of Thrones" premiered on HBO in 2011, with eight seasons and a total of 73 episodes. Over the course of its run, the series won 59 Emmy Awards, including four wins for Outstanding Drama Series.

Click here to see the latest character posters.