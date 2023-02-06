Future to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in April

Tickets for the April 6 show go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award-winning rapper Future announced additional dates for his "Future and Friends: One Big Party Tour," which now includes a stop in Indianapolis.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, April 6. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Future recently won his second Grammy Award on Feb. 5 for Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Wait for U").

The rapper released his ninth studio album, titled "I Never Liked You," in April 2022, marking his seventh consecutive album to debut atop the Billboard 200.