'The one where Friends fans get the ultimate experience'

An immersive, interactive exhibit is opening in Chicago, putting "Friends" fans in some of the most iconic scenes from the popular show

CHICAGO — Calling all “Friends” fans! Here's some news that will "perk" you up.

This may go down as one of the coolest things you will ever get a chance to see or do when it comes to the iconic show. The ultimate fan event called Friends Experience is making its next stop in Chicago.

In the last 26 years, fans have identified with either Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler or Ross. Fans still binge watch their favorite episodes all these years later, but now they can put themselves in to the show.

"People have these emotional connections to the characters and story lines,” said Jonathan Mayers, founder and CEO of Superfly X, which is the production company putting on an amazing experience along with Warner Brothers.

A two-story building with 12 interactive rooms highlights the most iconic scenes from the show.

"We have set recreations, a retail store with exclusive merch and I think anybody that's a huge fan will be looking for their favorite scenes,” Mayers said.

The immersive fan experience has been on tour, selling out in New York and Boston. Now, it’s in Chicago. But fans in the Midwest will get to experience new features.

“This is even more than what we brought to New York and Boston, where it ran in 2019,” Mayers added.

Fans can set onto the set of the famous “Pivot!” scene – and pose with a couch wedged in a tight stairwell.

They can “wear” all the clothes, just like Joey. Or fans can put a huge turkey on their head and imagine Chandler telling them he loves you.

The Superfly X team also has recreated Monica and Rachels’ purple door, their kitchen and balcony.

“Across the hall” fans can think about what kind of sandwich they want to eat as they kick back in recliners like Joey and Chandler.

But Mayers said by far the most popular selfie site is the orange sofa with the umbrellas.

Tickets for the Chicago experience went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. They cost $35 each. The “Friends” experience runs from Oct. 1 – Jan. 3. It’s located at the Shops at North Bridge along the Magnificent Mile.

Social distancing, timed entries, mask wearing and all of the COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.