Foreigner farewell tour making stop at Ruoff Music Center

Rock band Foreigner is embarking on its farewell tour, with a stop planned in Noblesville next summer.

Foreigner will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 21 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Rock band Loverboy ("Turn Me Loose," "Working for the Weekend") will open each show on the tour.

Also, Foreigner is giving choirs the chance to open each show with an a cappella performance of classic rock songs. The band will partner with radio stations across the country to create a contest for local choirs to win donations for their music programs, with one choir receiving a grand prize of new musical equipment. Click here for more information.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. ET.

Foreigner is currently comprised of leader and founder Mick Jones, lead singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson, drummer Chris Frazier and guitarist Luis Maldonado.

The band has had nine songs reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice" and "Waiting for a Girl Like You."