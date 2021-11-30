Foo Fighters coming to Ruoff Music Center in August 2022

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock band Foo Fighters are coming to Noblesville in August 2022.
The newly-inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will play at Ruoff Music Center Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will have access to buy presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30 at noon ET until Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET.
The band will announce special guests on the tour at a later date.
Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album four times. The band has had 17 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts, including "Best of You," "Learn to Fly" and "The Pretender."
