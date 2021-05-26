Florida Georgia Line bringing tour to Ruoff Music Center

The country duo will also have Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as openers on the tour.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country superstars Florida Georgia Line announced a new fall tour Wednesday, and the duo will make a stop in central Indiana at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Oct. 2.

The 29-city "I Love My Country Tour 2021" will kick off Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Presale tickets will first be available to the band's fan club, FGL Lifers, Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Click here to join the fan club. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 3 at 10 p.m. To see all the details for the Citi Entertainment presale, click here. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

"Touring is back, y'all!" the duo said in a press release. "This is the longest we've gone without being on the road, and we've been counting down the days until we can finally say – we're going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage."

SEE YOU THIS FALL! So excited to hit the road for the #ILoveMyCountryTour2021 with @russelled, @Lauren_Alaina & @redferrin. It’s going to be a big party and we can’t wait to see y’all! @TMobile



Join the Lifers for presale access: https://t.co/QpcjeyqIXqhttps://t.co/CRJ18LwtL3 pic.twitter.com/cc0dOj4hdz — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 26, 2021