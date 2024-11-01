First reports of Taylor Swift pre-codes trickling out

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans in Indianapolis are starting to receive coveted pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, 13News has learned.
Viewer Kenzi Lindquist of Broad Ripple sent a photo to staff of the confirmation of the pre-sale, which will give her and thousands of others access to obtain a code, that can then be used to purchase a ticket.
"You've been selected to participate in the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Verified Fan Onsale, powered by Ticketmaster."
The pre-sale codes have dropped about an hour ahead of when we anticipated, and could trickle through throughout the night.
The pop singer will perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium:
- Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
- Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024
- Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024
Swift last performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in September 2018 as part of her Reputations Tour, alongside Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.