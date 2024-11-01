First reports of Taylor Swift pre-codes trickling out

WTHR is hearing initial reports of fans receiving Taylor Swift highly coveted pre-codes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans in Indianapolis are starting to receive coveted pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, 13News has learned.

Viewer Kenzi Lindquist of Broad Ripple sent a photo to staff of the confirmation of the pre-sale, which will give her and thousands of others access to obtain a code, that can then be used to purchase a ticket.

"You've been selected to participate in the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Verified Fan Onsale, powered by Ticketmaster."

The pre-sale codes have dropped about an hour ahead of when we anticipated, and could trickle through throughout the night.

The pop singer will perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024