‘First Fridays’ return to Fountain Square, giving relief to artists and musicians

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of waiting, First Fridays at the Murphy Arts Center in Fountain Square are back, expanding its galleries and exhibits outside to give guests more room to social distance.

For years, the second floor of the arts center would come alive every month with more than 500 people supporting new and local artists. The event was paused in February, shut down until July when organizers did a small roll-out. Friday night is the official relaunch of the popular event.

“It feels good to go out on a really nice day and see artists and musicians smile again and have a chance to show their art,” said Mike Graves, an artist with BRIDGE Collective who helped organize and schedule artists for this month’s event.

Featured artist Katy Downey has been craving an opportunity like this. During the pandemic, she sold a few pieces online, but not many.

“I am looking forward to interacting and engaging with artists on a personal level again and seeing art in person. There is such a difference,” she said.

At the HiFi music venue, local band Forstory will also be performing for the first time since early this year.

“We are looking forward to bringing even more energy than before,” said band member Michael Slonim.

The group formed two years ago and used the time off to write new material.

“Being able to come out of the gate strong with new material that we are super geeked about is going to be the best part,” said Cole Chavez.

Murphy Arts Center building owner Craig Von Deylen said the event doesn’t just benefit the arts center but also the surrounding businesses.

“We are completely overwhelmed by everyone that is involved, who rolled their sleeves up, did whatever they could in order to bring people back to the square,” said Von Deylen.

The center has new protocols in place to keep people safe. Masks are required and only 30 people are allowed inside at a time. There will be plenty of space outside to gather. Masks made by local artists are available for purchase.