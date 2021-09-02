Final season of 'Ellen' to begin Sept. 13

After 18 years, Ellen DeGeneres is getting ready for the final season of her award-winning talk show.

The 19th and final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will kick off Monday, Sept. 13, and when it comes to guests, fans of the show are in for a treat. Jennifer Aniston, who was the show's first guest when it debuted in 2003, will be back. It will be her 23rd appearance on the show.

Popular guests Jimmy Kimmel and Kim Kardashian West will also join the show in the first week. It will be Kardashian West's first sit-down interview since her popular reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashian," ended its 20-season run in June.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish and band Imagine Dragons will round out the guests on the first week. Other guests making appearances during the season include actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy, music and business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, actress Julianne Moore, and Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge.

Ellen will also have a (fully vaccinated) live studio audience for the final season. Within 24 hours of making tickets to tapings available, the show received more than 155,000 requests. For fans who can't pass up a chance to see the show in its final year, Warner Bros. is giving one shot to a super fan who wasn't able to score tickets. Click here for more information on how to enter to win.

NBC announced in May Kelly Clarkson would take over Ellen's coveted TV time slot. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will replace "Ellen" on local NBC-owned stations beginning in fall 2022.