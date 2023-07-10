Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young to perform at Farm Aid in Noblesville this fall

Tickets for the all-day music and food event go on sale Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Farm Aid's annual music and food festival is returning to Indiana for the first time in more than 20 years.

Farm Aid 2023 will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at Ruoff Music Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET, with ticket prices between $75 and $315. A limited number of presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET at farmaid.org/tickets.

The festival will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price. Also scheduled to perform are Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

This is the third Farm Aid concert to take place in Indiana, with Farm Aid IV happening at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1990 and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America in Noblesville in 2001.

The festival highlights the work of family farmers to address climate change through regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices.

"Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges," said Willie Nelson, president and founder of Farm Aid. "As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water."