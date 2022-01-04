Fans report ticket trouble keeping them out of Elton John concert downtown

The music icon's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour was supposed to stop in Indianapolis in 2019, but was delayed by the singer's illness and the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse say they are missing out on a show they waited years to see due to a ticketing issue at the arena.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a 2019 report on the postponement of the original concert.)

Elton John took the stage on time Friday night in downtown Indianapolis, but hundreds of fans couldn't get in. They tell 13News their tickets scanned as invalid when they approached the gate at the fieldhouse.

Fans said there are staff members working to exchange tickets to get those left in the lobby inside to see the show, but the process is slow as the music icon performs his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" show inside.

Many fans have said the ticketing troubles come from renovations that have taken place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since tickets for the show first went on sale in 2018.

The concert, originally scheduled for Oct. 25, 2019, was initially moved back one night due to an illness. John postponed the concert again that night, apologizing to fans on social media, saying he was "extremely unwell" and unable to perform.

The concert was then scheduled for March 26, 2020, less than two weeks after the coronavirus pandemic brought entertainment venues - and the rest of the country - to a halt. Initially postponed until 2021, the concert never got a new date before it was moved to Friday night.

@WTHRcom We have been told our tickets are invalid. There are hundreds of us waiting to be reassigned seats… Elton is singing. Devastated. #eltonjohn #gainbridgefieldhouse @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/HPDFreLuLs — Ali (@Alibroach) April 2, 2022

But a lot changed at the arena now formerly known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse since the first tickets were sold to the concert.

Construction crews started a three-phase renovation on the building while fans were kept home due to the pandemic. During the summer of 2020, crews made extensive changes to the seating bowl, including adding new club seats and terraces.

During the summer of 2021, Phase 2 of the project took place, bringing changes to the entry pavilion and mid-level seating and suites.