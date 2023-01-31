Fall Out Boy performing at Ruoff Music Center in July

Tickets for the July 16 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Fall Out Boy announced 29 stops for its upcoming So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, including central Indiana this summer.

The rock band will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, July 16. The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR will open the Noblesville show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets will be available beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fall Out Boy, currently comprised of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman, will release its eighth studio album, titled "So Much (for) Stardust," on March 24.

The band has been nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best New Artist (2006) and Best Rock Album (2019 for "Mania").