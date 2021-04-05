State Fair lookin for 100 additional workers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is still looking for seasonal employees to help put on this year's event, which runs from July 30-Aug. 22 in Indianapolis.
With about 100 positions still available, fair organizers have scheduled a second job fair on Wednesday, July 7 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center at 1202 E. 38th Street.
Candidates will be interviewed, and potentially hired on-site.
Positions available relate to parking, security, operations, tractor shuttles and education are still available.
Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume, if available.
If applicants cannot attend the job fair, they can visit the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office, located inside the Fall Creek Parkway entrance at Gate 6 at the Public Safety Building, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday.
For more information on the Job Fair or to apply online for seasonal positions, visit www.indianastatefair.com.
