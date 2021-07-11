PopCon returns to Indy to celebrate all things pop culture

PopCon Indy is back! This year's event featured creative costumes, celebrities, and a lot of interactive games.

INDIANAPOLIS — People in costumes crowded downtown Indianapolis over the weekend for the eighth annual PopCon.

PopCon Indy returned to the Indiana Convention Center on July 9-11. The event celebrates all things pop culture.

Unlike other conventions that visit Indianapolis, PopCon originated right here in Indianapolis. The event gives creators from all aspects of pop culture a way to find new audiences.

Instead of focusing on one specific fandom, PopCon Indy flips the script on the typical con experience by focusing on all genres of fandom.

"[It] could be comics, movies or anything like that. So, it's more of a wide net of anything people are big fans of," said one PopCon attendee.

There were 20 special guests at the event including celebrities, YouTube sensations, TikTokers, gamers and creators from all aspects of pop culture.

Notable guests include:

Emily Swallow from hit series Supernatural and the Mandalorian

from hit series Supernatural and the Mandalorian Holly Marie Combs from Charmed and Pretty Little Liars

from Charmed and Pretty Little Liars Kate Flannery and David Koechner from The Office

and from The Office Jim O’Heir from Parks and Recreation

from Parks and Recreation Jim Cummings , the voice actor of Winnie the Pooh

, the voice actor of Winnie the Pooh CJ and Richie Ramone from The Ramones

PopCon Cofounder Carl Doninger said the celebrities add a nice touch but there's so much more to the event for people to get involved in.

"We've got celebrities but at PopCon, we've developed it to be about going around to do things. We have virtual reality, board games," Doninger said.

Not everyone is in costume, but cosplay is welcome.

Shannon and Cassidy Buckland were dressed up as Mandalorians.

"People will recognize us from the Disney+ show," the Bucklands said.

The pair built their costumes from scrap. It took them a few years and a lot of practice to get it done. Luckily, they said they have a community to trade skills with and work with.