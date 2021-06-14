PopCon returns to Indianapolis this summer

PopCon Indy is back for its eighth anniversary and first public event at the Indiana Convention Center in 2021.

Unlike other conventions that visit Indianapolis, PopCon originated right here in Indianapolis. The event gives creators from all aspects of pop culture a way to find new audiences. Instead of focusing on one specific fandom, PopCon Indy flips the script on the typical con experience by focusing on all genres of fandom.

PopCon Indy will be held July 9-11. There will be 20 special guests including celebrities, YouTube sensations, TikTokers, gamers and creators from all aspects of pop culture.

Notable guests include:

Emily Swallow from hit series Supernatural and the Mandalorian

from hit series Supernatural and the Mandalorian Holly Marie Combs from Charmed and Pretty Little Liars

from Charmed and Pretty Little Liars Kate Flannery and David Koechner from The Office

and from The Office Jim O’Heir from Parks and Recreation

from Parks and Recreation Jim Cummings , the voice actor of Winnie the Pooh

, the voice actor of Winnie the Pooh CJ and Richie Ramone from The Ramones

26 days ‘til PopCon! Don’t forget about some of the amazing guests we’ve announced so far — come meet @LeahClarkVA, @AboutElizabethM, @Kara4tx, @ElCidRecords, and more in Indianapolis this July! #PopCon2021 💥 pic.twitter.com/Gl8tfPnqbr — PopCon (@IndyPopCon) June 13, 2021

Plus, this year the event will be celebrating its eighth anniversary with a new film festival on July 8.

General admission ticket holders will be able to enjoy more than 65 films from all over the world at the convention center or stream from home. Attendees will also have access to laser tag, a virtual reality arcade, board and video gaming, Ultimate Cosplay Championship, podcast live stage, Twisted Toonz, more than 2,000 square feet of Lego displays, a public evening party on Saturday and more.