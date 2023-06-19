Indiana State Museum hosting months-long tribute to Black freedom

"Influencing Lincoln: The Pursuit of Black Freedom" is open now through Oct. 29, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — As the nation celebrates Juneteenth, the Indiana State Museum honors the day with a one-of-a-kind exhibition.

"Influencing Lincoln: The Pursuit of Black Freedom" is open now through Oct. 29, 2023.

Upon arrival, guests of all ages are introduced to the emancipators of the 19th century, like Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, as well as the local Black community who fought for full citizenship.

Each turn of the exhibition brings about new perspectives on the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments.

Curators say the 19th-century Black community connected greatly through church, family and education across the country.

"They really were deliberate, organized and very effective in pushing for change," said Indiana State Museum Chief Curator Susannah Koerber.

That includes people living in Indianapolis.

"One of the places that I look for that story is at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church here in Indianapolis," said curator of social history Kisha Tandy. "It was established in 1836, and the congregation still exists today."

Tandy said artifacts from the church help detail the history of the Black community in the Circle City.

"It helps to chronicle the lives of the people here in this city," Tandy said. "It is the congregation that helped to maintain and keep records over 160 years."

The exhibition, which is included in museum admission, touts dozens of artifacts and historic documents.

That includes the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Abraham Lincoln. Curators say it will be on display now through July 2. It will also return later this year between Sept. 20 and Oct. 29.

Other artifacts include the inkwell and pen used by Frederick Douglass and the pew and pulpit from the Bethel AME Church.

Plus, on display in the center of the exhibition is a flag from the United States Colored Troops, representing the 28th Indiana Regiment. Tandy said the group was the first all-Black regiment from Indiana.

"It symbolizes so much," Tandy said. "It helps to tell the story of the troops. It helps to tell the story of why freedom was so important. The flag can bear witness to so much."

Koerber said this exhibition is incredibly personal for both her and Tandy, building off of years of research.

"This is something that we feel very passionate about," Koerber said.

13News asked Tandy what the emancipation changemakers would think of today's society.

"They would think, 'Wow, things have happened,'" Tandy said. "But I also think they would stop and consider so many things as well. They would just stop and consider, and then they'd get to work."

Tandy said while so much progress has been made, she believes there is a still a long way to go for the Black community of today.