Carmel International Arts Festival returns with in-person event in September

Artist will line the streets in the Carmel Arts & Design District for a 2-day event beginning Sept. 25.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel International Arts Festival is returning this year after a pandemic-related cancelation in 2020.

The festival brings more than 120 artists and nearly 30,000 people to Carmel's Arts & Design District.

Last year's in-person event was canceled due to the pandemic. But this year, festival organizers announced the 2-day event is back and will be held in person on Sept. 25th and 26th in Carmel.

“We are just a few short months away from a fantastic weekend of buying gorgeous art from local and national artisans, tasting delicious food, and experiencing fabulous music and entertainment,” said Rachel Ferry, Executive Director of the event.

Event organizers are working with artists from across the United States who will line the Main Street and Rangeline Road with art during the festival.