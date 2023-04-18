'Encanto' sing-along concert coming to downtown Indianapolis in September

Tickets for the Sept. 20 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — We know not to talk about Bruno, but we will talk about singing along to the songs from "Encanto" with a live band!

"Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert" recently announced a 45-city tour, with a stop planned at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

The film will be shown in its entirety with all of the music performed live.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela or any of their favorite characters from the film — as well as sing along to the music to transform the venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family!

"Encanto" follows a multigenerational Colombian family with magical gifts — everyone except Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who then seeks to find out what is happening as the family begins losing their magic.