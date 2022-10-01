Hoosier native discusses returning for 'Hocus Pocus' sequel 29 years later

Hoosier native Doug Jones reprised his role as Billy Butcherson in the highly anticipated sequel, alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — After 29 long years, the Sanderson sisters are finally back!

According to Deadline, "Hocus Pocus 2" set a Nielsen record for streaming minutes in its opening weekend.

Hoosier native Doug Jones reprised his role as Billy Butcherson in the highly anticipated sequel, alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Jones said he first learned of speculation surrounding a "Hocus Pocus" sequel nine years ago, with many rumors from fans, as well as pleas from some of the actors.

"My first thing I said was 'It's about time,'" Jones said when getting the phone call from one of the film's producers. "The second thing I said was 'Yes. I'm happy to join the cast again.'"

Jones grew up in Indianapolis, went to Bishop Chatard High School on the city's north side and graduated from Ball State University.

"I cherished my time in the Midwest, in Indianapolis specifically, and I kind of long for it," Jones said, while hinting at a possible move back home in the future.

Jones is largely known for his roles with prosthetic makeup or through visual effects, including "Pan's Labyrinth," "Star Trek: Discovery," "What We Do in the Shadows," and Best Picture winner "The Shape of Water" — but that wasn't the original plan when pursuing a career in acting.

"When I got out to 'Hollywoodland' in the '80s, being tall and skinny and having a background as a mime that I developed at Ball State University ... I had no idea how specific my training and my look was to prosthetic makeups to playing monsters and creatures and things," Jones said.

It's no surprise Jones has a special connection to Halloween — just don't expect to see him in costume on Oct. 31.

"I always loved Halloween as a kid, I loved dressing up. Now, I don't dress up so much for Halloween because I do it all year-round," Jones said. "Especially after the last 29 years, since the first 'Hocus Pocus' movie came out. I had no idea that I was going to become a part of an annual tradition that would like on, much like 'The Wizard of Oz' was for me when I was a kid."

"Hocus Pocus 2" is now streaming on Disney+.