Don McLean performing at Brown County Music Center this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7.
Credit: AP/Charles Sykes, File
FILE - Don McLean rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Feb. 22, 2019. For all those fans of the iconic song "American Pie" who have sometimes wondered about the lyrics they are singing loudly, singer-songwriter Don McLean shares the secrets in the new full-length feature documentary, "The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie.'". (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Grammy Award winner Don McClean will perform at Brown County Music Center this summer as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of his hit song "American Pie."

The performance in Nashville, Indiana, is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7 and can be purchased online.

McClean, 77, has been named to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and awarded the BBC Lifetime Achievement Award over a nearly 60-year career. He's best known for the 1971 hit, which was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

