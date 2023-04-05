Don McLean performing at Brown County Music Center this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Grammy Award winner Don McClean will perform at Brown County Music Center this summer as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of his hit song "American Pie."

The performance in Nashville, Indiana, is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7 and can be purchased online.