Don McLean performing at Brown County Music Center this summer

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Grammy Award winner Don McClean will perform at Brown County Music Center this summer as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of his hit song "American Pie."
The performance in Nashville, Indiana, is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7 and can be purchased online.
McClean, 77, has been named to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and awarded the BBC Lifetime Achievement Award over a nearly 60-year career. He's best known for the 1971 hit, which was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.