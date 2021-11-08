Of course, Dolly couldn't resist the opportunity to pen a few new songs to go along with the book! She is also releasing an album of 12 original songs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton has long been an advocate for reading. Now she's acting on her love of literature and is using her pen as a songwriter to write her first novel!

Dolly Parton announced she has teamed up with best-selling mystery author James Patterson to co-write a mystery/thriller novel: "Run, Rose, Run."

The story centers around a young singer/songwriter "on the rise and on the run" as she moves to Nashville in search of fame.

"The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide. But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for," the book's press release read.

"Run, Rose, Run" is scheduled for its first-edition release on March 7, 2022. You can find various ways to pre-order a copy on Little, Brown and Company's website at this link.

Of course, Dolly couldn't resist the opportunity to pen a few new songs to go along with the book! She is also releasing an album of 12 original songs made specifically for the novel.