Disney World brings back annual passes – revamped, with special perks for Floridians

Disney World is bringing back annual passes, just in time for its 50th anniversary celebration.

For much of the pandemic, the theme park resort has been renewing passes for current owners – but not selling new ones.

However, beginning Sept. 8, parkgoers can once again buy into the program.

Disney says four new passes are being introduced, and passholder feedback was considered in the refreshed program.

"These passes will help our biggest fans experience all that’s to come during 'The World’s Most Magical Celebration' – from new attractions and nighttime spectaculars to dazzling decorations at all four theme parks and more!" Disney wrote on its official parks blog.

The four updated passes are as follows:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass (Only for Florida residents)

$399 + Tax (Or $19 per month for 12 months for Floridians after a $205 down payment)

Allows guests to visit one or more parks on most weekdays with an advance reservation (Includes blockout dates, including peak and holiday periods)

Can have up to 3 park reservations at a time

Disney Pirate Pass (Only for Florida residents)

$699 + Tax (or $45 per month for 12 months for Floridians after a $205 down payment)

Allows guests to visit one or more parks on most days with an advance reservation (Includes blockout dates, including peak and holiday periods)

Can have up to 4 park reservations at a time

Disney Sorcerer Pass (Only for Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members)

$899 + Tax (or $63 per month for 12 months for Floridians after a $205 down payment)

Allows guests to visit one or more parks on most days with an advance reservation (Includes blockout dates on select days during select holiday periods)

Can have up to 5 park reservations at a time

Disney Incredi-Pass (Available to anyone)

$1,299 + Tax (or $99 per month for 12 months for Floridians after a $205 down payment)

Allows guests to visit one or more parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. There are no blockout dates.

Can have up to 5 park reservations at a time

All passholders will get free parking and save up to 20 percent on dining and merchandise. They'll be able to customize their passes with various options, including water park or PhotoPass options.

"We’ll also be adding 'bonus reservations' to the calendar from time to time, so Passholders can make an additional park reservation without it counting against their applicable reservation hold limit," Disney wrote on its blog.

Also, passholders staying at certain hotels will be able to make park reservations for each day of their stay.

A revamped digital calendar, Disney says, will allow passholders to view available dates and quickly modify and cancel their reservations more easily than before.

The blog did warn, however, that as Disney continues to manage attendance passes could become unavailable for purchase at times in the future.

Disney World offered the following message to current passholders:

"Thank you to all of our current Annual Passholders for your continued loyalty, passion and dedication, particularly over the past year and a half. If you are a current Passholder, please know you may continue to use your Annual Pass as you do today – when it is time for you to renew, you will be able to renew into one of our new passes (at a special renewal price). Plus, beginning Sept. 8, 2021, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum Plus Annual Passholders will also be able to hold more reservations at a time! Visit DisneyWorld.com/AnnualPass to learn more. Also be on the lookout for a new exclusive magnet coming your way soon."