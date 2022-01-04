Disney+ subscribers can save on stays at Walt Disney World Resort

The offer is available for most nights between July 8, 2022 and Sept. 20, 2022.

"For the first time in forever" — if you're looking for a "Frozen" pun — Disney+ subscribers can save up to 25% on rooms at Walt Disney World Resort hotels for most nights between July 8, 2022 and Sept. 20, 2022.

To make this deal work, simply link your Disney+ subscription with your "My Disney Experience" account before booking. Click here for more details, including instructions for how to link your subscription.

Staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels comes with added benefits, including:

30 minutes of early entry to any theme park every day during the 50th Anniversary celebration

Extended evening hours on select nights in select theme parks for guests at Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resorts

Complimentary transportation options, including the world-famous monorail, Disney Skyliner and water taxis

Themed pools with waterslides, poolside activities and unique dining experiences

Theme park tickets are not included in hotel room purchases.

