It's Disney+ Day! Here's what is available to stream and coming soon

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney is celebrating the second anniversary of its streaming service with new content available to stream and announcements about future films and TV shows.

Disney+ launched Nov. 12, 2019, and features hundreds of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, "Star Wars" and National Geographic.

New content

The following titles debuted on the streaming service Friday, Nov. 12:

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings" (now available to all subscribers)

"Jungle Cruise" (now available to all subscribers)

"Home Sweet Home Alone"

"Olaf Presents"

A collection of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios

"Ciao Alberto" (short)

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" (Season 2, episodes 1-5)

"Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett" (documentary special)

"Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special"

"The Simpsons In Plusaversary" (short)

"Intertwined" ("Entrelazados")

"The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles"

"Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings"

"Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye"

"Enchanted"

"Spin"

"Fancy Nancy" (Season 3)

Upcoming content

If that wasn't enough, Disney+ is also releasing new details about upcoming content throughout the day.

Here are the latest announcements:

Everyone's favorite health care companion is back for an original series. "Baymax" premieres in the summer of 2022.

The sixth "Ice Age" film, titled "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," will be released Jan. 28, 2022.

❄️ @IceAge is back, and it’s coming to #DisneyPlus! Get ready for a wild prehistoric adventure! Check out the teaser trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, streaming January 28. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/KKGe0EUQTP — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

"Ms. Marvel," an original series from Marvel Studios, will debut in the summer of 2022.

A second season of Marvel Studios' animated alternate timeline series "What If...?" is coming soon.

Marvel Studios announced a group of series coming soon to the streaming service: "Agatha: House of Harkness," a spinoff of "WandaVision" starring Kathryn Hahn; "Secret Invasion;" animated series "Marvel Zombies;" "Ironheart;" animated series "I Am Groot;" animated series "Spider-Man: Freshman Year;" "Echo;" "She-Hulk;" and "Moon Knight."

Animated "X-Men '97" series is making its return with new episodes in 2023.

Disney+ shared the first look at its upcoming musical series, "Tiana," following the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia from 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog."

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

"Zootopia" animals are back in a short-form series, titled "Zootopia+," debuting in 2022.

Pixar's long-form animated series "Win or Lose" is coming in the fall of 2023. According to D23, each episode will highlight the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.

Disney+ will release documentaries on the makings of upcoming Pixar films "Lightyear" and "Turning Red."

Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy are back to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater, respectively, for TV series "Cars on the Road," which is coming in 2022.

Warwick Davis introduces the new cast of "Willow," based on the 1988 fantasy film of the same name. The series starts streaming in 2022.

Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young(er) cast of Willow. The Original Series is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iUW7WpLd59 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

A live-action series based on "The Spiderwick Chronicles" children's books is coming to Disney+.

The third season of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is coming in 2022.

"The Proud Family" is returning for its third season after airing on Disney Channel in the 2000s. "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" debuts on the streaming service in February 2022.

Original film "Sneakerella" premieres Feb. 18. The film follows an aspiring sneaker designer (Chosen Jacobs) who falls in love with the daughter (Lexi Underwood) of a basketball star and sneaker tycoon (John Salley).

"America the Beautiful," a nature documentary series from NatGeo, is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Will Smith goes to the ends of the Earth in NatGeo documentary series, "Welcome to Earth," which begins streaming Dec. 8.

NatGeo documentary series "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" will start streaming in 2022.

How can we live longer and stronger? Push the boundaries of human potential in #LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth, an Original Series from @NatGeo, streaming in 2022 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/CkUq8qOeA1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

A live-action "Pinocchio" is coming in the fall of 2022. The cast includes Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans, as well as the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco.

Production has started on "Hocus Pocus 2," with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all returning as the Sanderson sisters. The film is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2022.

"Better Nate Than Ever," an original coming-of-age musical film, will be released in the spring of 2022. Rueby Wood will star as the titular character alongside Lisa Kudrow ("Friends"), Joshua Bassett ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") and Norbert Leo Butz ("Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" on Broadway).

John Mulaney ("Saturday Night Live") and Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") will voice chipmunk brothers Chip and Dale, respectively, in the live-action/CGI movie "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers." The reboot comeback film will be available to stream in the spring of 2022.

Three-episode documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back" from Peter Jackson ("Lord of the Rings" trilogy) will be released in three consecutive days beginning Nov. 25.

The animated "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film is coming to Disney+ Dec. 3. This is the fifth installment of the popular children's book series and serves as a reboot of the 2010 film. A sequel, titled "Rodrick Rules," has also been announced.

"Disenchanted," a sequel to the 2007 live-action/animated musical starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, will be available to stream in the fall of 2022.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" will begin streaming in March 2022. This is a reboot of the 2003 film of the same name, which starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff will star in the new version.

Promotions

To celebrate its first two years, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99. The offer is valid through Sunday, Nov. 14 and is not available to existing subscribers.

For the first time ever, 13 Marvel films will be available to stream in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio at home, beginning Friday, Nov. 12. The films are:

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings"

"Iron Man"

"Guardians of the Galaxy"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

"Captain America: Civil War"

"Doctor Strange"

"Thor: Ragnarok"

"Black Panther"

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Ant-Man and The Wasp"

"Captain Marvel"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Black Widow"

Online retailer shopDisney is offering free shipping on all orders in the U.S. and Europe from Nov. 12-14 for Disney+ subscribers.

More than 200 AMC Theatres locations are hosting four daily surprise screenings on fan-favorite movies from Nov. 12-14. Tickets are $5 each, and guests won't know which movie is being shown until the screening starts. Guests will also get a free Disney+ poster and special concession with each ticket purchased. Click here to see a list of participating locations.