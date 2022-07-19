Disney on Ice returns to Indy January 2023

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on July 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney on Ice will bring some magic to a cold Indiana winter next year as the show returns to Gaibridge Fieldhouse.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales as Disney On Ice presents "Find Your Hero."

Join fearless wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they bravely voyage into uncharted territories to return the stolen heart of TeFiti.

Journey alongside Anna and Elsa on their quest to protect the kingdom with their hilarious snowman Olaf.

Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid.

Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own.

Relive a “Tale as Old as Time” when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to “Be Our Guest.”

Here is a list of days and times for shows: