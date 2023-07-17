'Disney On Ice' coming back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in January 2024

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with dozens of other Disney characters, are returning to downtown Indianapolis this winter.

"Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic" will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from Jan. 17-21, 2024.

"Disney On Ice" Preferred Customers can purchased tickets now before they go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 25. Click here to sign up to become a "Disney On Ice" Preferred Customer.

Here is the performance schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 17: 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18: 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The ice skating show will feature characters from "Beauty and the Beast," "Cinderella," "Coco," "Frozen," "Moana" and "Tangled."