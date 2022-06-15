Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Baby and Johnny are back as Dirty Dancing in Concert announces dates and cities for its North America debut.
The show will celebrate the film's 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage.
After the movie, people can stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance to the film's favorite songs.
Dirty Dancing starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie rolls. The film was a worldwide box-office sensation when it debuted in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."
Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in the Fall of 2022 stopping in 36 cities.
Dates and cities:
- Halifax, NS – Oct. 23, 2022
- Saint John, NB – Oct. 24, 2022
- Charlottetown, PEI – Oct. 25, 2022
- Portland, ME – Oct. 27, 2022
- Boston – Oct. 28, 2022
- Philadelphia – Oct. 29, 2022
- Schenectady, NY – Oct. 30, 2022
- London, ON – Nov. 1, 2022
- Hamilton, ON – Nov. 2, 2022
- Brantford, ON – Nov. 3, 2022
- Detroit – Nov. 4, 2022
- Columbus, OH – Nov. 5, 2022
- South Bend, IN – Nov. 6, 2022
- Indianapolis, IN – Nov. 7, 2022
- Louisville, KY – Nov. 9, 2022
- Akron, OH – Nov. 10, 2022
- Rosemont, IL – Nov. 11, 2022
- Milwaukee, WI – Nov. 12, 2022
- Rockford, IL – Nov. 13, 2022
- Atlanta – Nov. 15, 2022
- Birmingham, AL – Nov. 16, 2022
- Pensacola, FL – Nov. 17, 2022
- Jacksonville, FL – Nov. 18, 2022
- Tampa, FL – Nov. 19, 2022
- Fort Lauderdale, FL – Nov. 20, 2022
- Sarasota, FL – Nov. 22, 2022
- West Palm Beach, FL – Nov. 23, 2022
- Raleigh, NC – Nov. 25, 2022
- Charlotte, NC – Nov. 26, 2022
- Greensboro, NC – Nov. 27, 2022
- Tysons, VA – Nov. 29, 2022
- Norfolk, VA – Nov. 30, 2022
- Richmond, VA – Dec. 1, 2022
- Augusta, GA – Dec. 2, 2022
- North Charleston, SC – Dec. 3, 2022
- Savannah, GA – Dec. 4, 2022
Venues have not yet been announced and those are expected to be released in the coming week.
Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert go on sale on Friday, June 24, 2022. Fans can sign up for the presale now by clicking here.