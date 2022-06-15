Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to Indianapolis

The show will celebrate the film's 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage.

INDIANAPOLIS — Baby and Johnny are back as Dirty Dancing in Concert announces dates and cities for its North America debut.

The show will celebrate the film's 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage.

After the movie, people can stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance to the film's favorite songs.

Dirty Dancing starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie rolls. The film was a worldwide box-office sensation when it debuted in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."

Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in the Fall of 2022 stopping in 36 cities.

Dates and cities:

Halifax, NS – Oct. 23, 2022

Saint John, NB – Oct. 24, 2022

Charlottetown, PEI – Oct. 25, 2022

Portland, ME – Oct. 27, 2022

Boston – Oct. 28, 2022

Philadelphia – Oct. 29, 2022

Schenectady, NY – Oct. 30, 2022

London, ON – Nov. 1, 2022

Hamilton, ON – Nov. 2, 2022

Brantford, ON – Nov. 3, 2022

Detroit – Nov. 4, 2022

Columbus, OH – Nov. 5, 2022

South Bend, IN – Nov. 6, 2022

Indianapolis, IN – Nov. 7, 2022

Louisville, KY – Nov. 9, 2022

Akron, OH – Nov. 10, 2022

Rosemont, IL – Nov. 11, 2022

Milwaukee, WI – Nov. 12, 2022

Rockford, IL – Nov. 13, 2022

Atlanta – Nov. 15, 2022

Birmingham, AL – Nov. 16, 2022

Pensacola, FL – Nov. 17, 2022

Jacksonville, FL – Nov. 18, 2022

Tampa, FL – Nov. 19, 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Nov. 20, 2022

Sarasota, FL – Nov. 22, 2022

West Palm Beach, FL – Nov. 23, 2022

Raleigh, NC – Nov. 25, 2022

Charlotte, NC – Nov. 26, 2022

Greensboro, NC – Nov. 27, 2022

Tysons, VA – Nov. 29, 2022

Norfolk, VA – Nov. 30, 2022

Richmond, VA – Dec. 1, 2022

Augusta, GA – Dec. 2, 2022

North Charleston, SC – Dec. 3, 2022

Savannah, GA – Dec. 4, 2022

Venues have not yet been announced and those are expected to be released in the coming week.