'Dino Ranch Live' show coming to Brown County Music Center

NASHVILLE, Ind. — For the first time ever, preschool television series "Dino Ranch" is hitting the road, with a stop planned in central Indiana.

The action-packed live show, based on the Disney Junior series, will be at the Brown County Music Center on Sunday, June 4 and is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are multiple presale opportunities, beginning each day at 10 a.m. ET:

“We are turning 'Dino Ranch' into an epic, live adventure that audiences will never forget," said Richard Lewis, writer and director of 'Dino Ranch Live' and CEO of Fierylight. "I’m so excited to bring the successful TV series and family-favorite elements from the show to life on stage for what will be the first live theatre experience for many young fans."

"Dino Ranch" follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior ranchers Jon, Min and Miguel and their loveable dinosaurs Blitz, Clover and Tango.