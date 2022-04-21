The popular coffee seller will also celebrate Earth Day with 30% off reusable drinkware at its stores.

Last month, Starbucks announced that the company plans to cut waste in half by 2030. As part of the initiative to reduce waste, Starbucks is rolling out new incentives for customers to bring in their own drinkware.

In honor of Earth Day on Friday, April 22, Starbucks is kicking-off its planet-positive program by offering Starbucks Rewards members a few perks for bringing in a clean, reusable cup.

First, rewards members can get an additional 25 Stars on top of 10 cents off their drink order if they bring in their own mug.

Starbucks is also offering a 30% discount on reusable cups to "help customers embrace making more sustainable choices."

“Innovation is how we will build our next chapter, advance our planet positive impact, and boldly reimagine our future together.” said Starbucks chief sustainability officer Michael Kobori in a press release. He added that Starbucks wants to become a "resource positive company."

But heads up -- the new benefits only apply to Starbucks orders placed in store and paid for using a Starbucks Rewards account, for now.

The bonus stars and discounts will be available at Starbucks stores across the U.S. starting Friday.

Promoting reusables, creating sustainable packaging solutions, and brand new innovation renovations are among Starbucks' goals to be more eco-friendly, along with their initiative to completely phase out disposable cups by 2025.

