Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis to perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley is headed out on the road for a 28-city tour, with a stop planned in Noblesville this summer.

The 14-time Grammy nominee will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, July 9. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Singer-songwriter Jordan Davis ("Singles You Up," "Slow Dance in the Parking Lot," "Buy Dirt" with Luke Bryan) and "American Song Contest" finalist Tyler Braden ("Seventeen") will open the Noblesville show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

Bentley released his 10th studio album, titled "Gravel & Gold," in February. The album's lead single, "Gold," has reached No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart.