x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Dierks Bentley coming to Bloomington in March 2022

The country music singer-songwriter will perform at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Dierks Bentley performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in New York.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Country music singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to Bloomington. 

Bentley will perform at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, March 4, 2022. 

The concert starts at 7 p.m. ET with opening acts Jordan Davis ("Buy Dirt," "Singles You Up") and Lainey Wilson ("Things a Man Oughta Know").

Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

Bentley has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards and has 17 No. 1 songs on the Billboard country charts, including "Drunk on a Plane," "Home" and "Somewhere on a Beach."

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

The Truth About Real Christmas Tree Shortages