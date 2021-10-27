Dierks Bentley coming to Bloomington in March 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Country music singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to Bloomington.
Bentley will perform at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, March 4, 2022.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. ET with opening acts Jordan Davis ("Buy Dirt," "Singles You Up") and Lainey Wilson ("Things a Man Oughta Know").
Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.
Bentley has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards and has 17 No. 1 songs on the Billboard country charts, including "Drunk on a Plane," "Home" and "Somewhere on a Beach."
