Dierks Bentley coming to Bloomington in March 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Country music singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to Bloomington.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. ET with opening acts Jordan Davis ("Buy Dirt," "Singles You Up") and Lainey Wilson ("Things a Man Oughta Know").

Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

Bentley has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards and has 17 No. 1 songs on the Billboard country charts, including "Drunk on a Plane," "Home" and "Somewhere on a Beach."