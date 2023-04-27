Derek Hough to perform in downtown Indianapolis this fall

Tickets for the Nov. 4 show go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Professional dancer Derek Hough is bringing his next tour to downtown Indianapolis this fall.

"Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance" will be at the Old National Centre on Saturday, Nov. 4. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Hough's fiancé, Haley Erbert, will dance alongside him at each show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Hough most notably appeared on 17 seasons of "Dancing with the Stars," winning the most mirror ball trophies among professional dancers. He won alongside Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley and Bindi Irwin.

He is now a judge on the dance competition series.