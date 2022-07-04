Death Cab for Cutie performing at White River State Park in May 2023

Tickets for the May 31 show go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Rock band Death Cab for Cutie is coming to downtown Indianapolis next year.

The eight-time Grammy nominees will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

Death Cab for Cutie, currently comprised of Ben Gibbard (vocals, guitar, piano), Nick Harmer (bass), Dave Depper (guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Zac Rae (keyboards, guitar), and Jason McGerr (drums), released its 10th studio album, titled "Asphalt Meadows," in September.

"Here to Forever," the album's lead single, recently reach No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Other popular songs from the band include "I Will Follow You into the Dark," "Soul Meets Body," "Meet Me on the Equinox" and "You Are a Tourist."